Sun Jul 07, 2019
Cricket addiction

With Pakistan failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019 it is time to end our celebration of the unpredictability of the Pakistan cricket team. Our focus should shift to dissecting the team’s dismal performances in previous matches and try to find a way to end this culture of celebrating our losses. Haphazard team selection, poor game plans and severe fitness issues were visible issues with our team throughout the World Cup. Our country, which lives and breathes cricket, is not ready to accept it.

However, it is not just cricket. All sports teams in Pakistan have faced a noticeable decline and our cricket culture can be blamed for it. Our entire focus and funding goes towards cricket and other sports never get the limelight despite some good performances in them recently. This needs to be fixed before the damage is too far gone.

M Saghir, Lahore

