Sun Jul 07, 2019
Proper budgeting

July 7, 2019

Our government budget is a widely discussed topic nowadays. Everyone talks about similarities and differences with previous governments but no one points out the priorities of the budget. In developed countries like the UK, the development budget has utmost priority but unfortunately in countries like Pakistan this is not the case.

Our politicians talk about benchmarks but they never implement and materialize their words. We need to reverse our budget priorities towards development so that we can grow out of this senseless cycle of price hikes and widespread poverty.

Imtiaz A Lakhan, Tehsil

