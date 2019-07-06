Austerity drive

The recent devaluation of the Pak rupee has caused inflation to increase significantly. The economic debt crisis has destroyed the very foundations of our economy. Foreign donor agencies have tightened the noose and left little breathing space. The targets set for the financial year of 2018-19 could not be achieved. Practically speaking, inflation is more than ten percent and it has crushed the purchasing power of the middle and lower classes. The government has no place to hide and no course of action to follow to escape from such financial conundrums. If this situation persists it will have a further negative impact on our economy.

The tightened shackles of the IMF will only put more burdens on ordinary consumers. Having no way out, the only measure one can adapt at this point of time is austerity. If we simplify our live and curtail all extra and unnecessary expenses, perhaps the monster of inflation can be controlled to some extent.

Iftikhar Mirza, Islamabad