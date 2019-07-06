Loan payment

This refers to the letter ‘Six steps’ (July 2) by Huma Arif. I agree with the writer’s observation on Dr. Farrukh Saleem’s article ‘Six questions’ (June 30), wherein he had suggested that the government to focus more on growth rather than taxation. The writer also suggested that the government should not pursue the IMF loan. I think that that would be easier said than done.

The first challenge for any government after elections is to stay away from being a defaulter. The PTI government would be adding more to the loan burden unless the money received from friendly countries and the IMF are used to generate revenue from exports, tourism, etc. A number of schemes are already in the pipeline to boost the economy. Efforts are being made to meet the revenue targets by tax reforms. However, the zeal to collect more taxes should not adversely affect manufacturing and businesses.

Najeeb A Khan, Boston, USA