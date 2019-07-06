Broken-hearted fan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Pakistan cricket team has been eliminated from the ICC World Cup once more. Who is responsible for this mess of a team that humiliates us in every match? The PCB said changes would be made but they failed to introduce any. We should not support our cricket team any longer; they fail at everything after all.
Muqaddam Khan, Maneri Bala
