close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 7, 2019

Broken-hearted fan

Newspost

 
July 7, 2019

The Pakistan cricket team has been eliminated from the ICC World Cup once more. Who is responsible for this mess of a team that humiliates us in every match? The PCB said changes would be made but they failed to introduce any. We should not support our cricket team any longer; they fail at everything after all.

Muqaddam Khan, Maneri Bala

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus