Save the trees

In the past our forests used to be the pride and joy of our country’s natural resource production. Today they are in a deplorable and shameful condition. Nothing is being done to recover the tree coverage lost daily, but everything possible is being done to destroy it completely.

Our country has a number of national parks and if adequately protected, these areas can become important parts of the preservation of our precious ecosystems. The important contributions of the forestry industry to our economy are not sustained due to rampant deforestation. The present government needs to focus on and invest in our nation’s wild areas before they are lost forever.

Hashim Abro, Islamabad