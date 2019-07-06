close
Sun Jul 07, 2019
July 7, 2019

Peerabad clash victim dies

Karachi

 
July 7, 2019

A young man who was injured a week ago in the Peerabad area succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday.

Peerabad SHO Amjad Kalyar said 25-year-old Wasim Magsi, 22-year-old Sajid Ali and 12-year-old Ali Abbas were wounded during a clash between two groups in New Mianwali Colony on June 29. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Following Magsi’s death, a large number of people, including the victim’s family, relatives, friends and neighbours, staged a protest demonstration.

They shouted slogans, set tyres on fire and interrupted the flow of traffic, demanding that the suspects behind the clash be arrested.

