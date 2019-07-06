Peerabad clash victim dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A young man who was injured a week ago in the Peerabad area succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday.
Peerabad SHO Amjad Kalyar said 25-year-old Wasim Magsi, 22-year-old Sajid Ali and 12-year-old Ali Abbas were wounded during a clash between two groups in New Mianwali Colony on June 29. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Following Magsi’s death, a large number of people, including the victim’s family, relatives, friends and neighbours, staged a protest demonstration.
They shouted slogans, set tyres on fire and interrupted the flow of traffic, demanding that the suspects behind the clash be arrested.
A young man who was injured a week ago in the Peerabad area succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday.
Peerabad SHO Amjad Kalyar said 25-year-old Wasim Magsi, 22-year-old Sajid Ali and 12-year-old Ali Abbas were wounded during a clash between two groups in New Mianwali Colony on June 29. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Following Magsi’s death, a large number of people, including the victim’s family, relatives, friends and neighbours, staged a protest demonstration.
They shouted slogans, set tyres on fire and interrupted the flow of traffic, demanding that the suspects behind the clash be arrested.