Peerabad clash victim dies

A young man who was injured a week ago in the Peerabad area succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday.

Peerabad SHO Amjad Kalyar said 25-year-old Wasim Magsi, 22-year-old Sajid Ali and 12-year-old Ali Abbas were wounded during a clash between two groups in New Mianwali Colony on June 29. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Following Magsi’s death, a large number of people, including the victim’s family, relatives, friends and neighbours, staged a protest demonstration.

They shouted slogans, set tyres on fire and interrupted the flow of traffic, demanding that the suspects behind the clash be arrested.