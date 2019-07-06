CITY PULSE: Face to Face

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Hoor Imad Sherpao’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Face to Face’ until July 8. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Parde Mein Rehne Do

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Ghulam Hussain’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ until July 10. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Cyra Ali, Samya Arif, Sara Khan and Onaiz Taji’s art exhibition titled ‘If You Have A Garden In Your Library - II’ until August 8. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

The Variations in the Art Field

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘The Variations in the Art Field’, featuring the works of master watercolourists Abdul Hayee, Abdul Malik Channa, Fariya Zaeem, Ishfaque Ali, Mariam Mushtaq Kazi, Sabiha Nasruddeen and Zaman Baloach, from July 9 to July 22. Call 021-35300482 for more information.