KU to facilitate students appearing in examinations

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi has directed all the relevant departments to make sure that the regular and external candidates appearing in the examinations get maximum facilities right from entering the campus.

He instructed the transport department to make sure that buses were on route to facilitate the candidates on Saturdays like other working days so they did not have to hire commercial vehicles like rickshaws and other vehicles to get to the exam centres.

The VC said this on Saturday as he paid a surprise visit to the transport department and various examination centres to observe the facilities being provided to the students, especially to those who were appearing as external candidates.

“I know Saturday is not a working day for the employees of the varsity, but as a large number of students are coming to Karachi University to take their exams, we have to provide them with all the available facilities, including transport.”

Iraqi also travelled with the students and asked them about their experiences with the KU bus service. He ordered that all rooms must be clean, and potable water along with other basic requirement should be provided to the students.

He said that parents, who come with the candidates, should be seated in vacant rooms or libraries rather than kept waiting outside the exam centres where there was no shade available.

The vice chancellor said that the centre superintendents and their supporting staff must be present throughout the exams, and warned them that he would not tolerate any negligence.

The employees should complete the given tasks on a daily basis and the employees who are getting overtime should make sure that they perform their duties responsibly, he added.