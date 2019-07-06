Trade union leaders, rights activists lead march to protest against federal budget

A large number of workers and civil society representatives on Saturday took part in a march to protest against the federal budget, calling it anti-people.

The procession, which started at Regal Chowk and ended at the Karachi Press Club, was organised by the National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) and the Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF).

NTUF President Rafiq Baloch and HBWWF General Secretary Zehra Akbar Khan led the march in which protesters shouted slogans and held placards against inflation, taxes, unemployment, privatisation and economic policies that were adopted on directions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing the rally, speakers said the time had proved that the current government was installed to attain the goals of international capitalist institutions, especially the IMF, and they were pulling its strings to implement their political and economic agenda in the country.

A speaker said the recent budget and the International Monetary Fund conditions had destroyed the economy and brought the production to a halt.

The working-class had already rejected the budget and was protesting against it and now the middle-class, traders and shopkeepers had also joined the ranks, the speaker added.

It was said that the government had planned an increase in power tariffs up to 33 per cent, after which each unit of electricity would cost Rs2.60 more.

A speaker lamented that the price of gas had been increased by 200 per cent.

NTUF Deputy General Secretary Nasir Mansoor, Peoples Labour Bureau President Habibuddin Junaidi, Gul Rehman of the Workers Rights Movement, Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum General Secretary Saeed Baloch, Lyari Awami Ittehad leader Wahid Baloch and Ali Enterprises Fire Affectees Association Chairperson Saeeda Khatoon also addressed the march.