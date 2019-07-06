Egypt raises fuel prices

Cairo: Egypt increased fuel prices on Friday in its latest round of subsidy cuts under a reform package agreed with the International Monetary Fund, authorities said.The latest cut in fuel subsidies is a condition of a $12-billion loan secured from the IMF in November 2016.

It is the fifth and final hike in petrol prices as Egypt prepares to receive the last $2-billion tranche from the monetary body.

Since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi took power in 2014, his government has enforced a strict austerity programme designed to jump-start the economy. The economy took a battering in the immediate aftermath of the revolution that ousted long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Direct foreign investment has grown to record levels but the country´s debt and essential household costs have ballooned.

In May, electricity bills were raised by around 15 percent.

Egyptians have had to contend with belt-tightening measures that have seen living costs soar since the pound was devalued in November 2016. The Washington-based body commended Cairo in April for its "substantial progress".