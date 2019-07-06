Fix realitistic priorities

LAHORE: The government is taking measures to identify ways to increase its revenues, but it should also pay attention to governance, because if it failed, all measures would prove futile.

We have to look at ground realities and fix our priorities accordingly. There are firms in the country that are too small to be regulated. The state lacks the capacity and capability to regulate them immediately. We will have to develop software to ensure their automatic documentation.

Meanwhile, the condition of CNIC on purchaser and seller would target firms that ought to operate formally, but are avoiding documentation.

Some other measures in the finance bill would be the formal firms from partially operating informally (under reporting production or under invoicing imports). These measures would shore up revenues and increase documentation.

However, these measures are not enough and the government would have to remove the hurdles that all businesses face in Pakistan. Enforcement of financial contracts, for instance, is untested and faced problems at the execution level.

Credit bureaus are at a nascent stage of development. Development of secondary instruments and markets to increase the flow of capital from the banking sector are missing. This has led to fattening of bank profits at the expanse of under-developed capital market dominated by a few large brokers.

That is not all, as to ensure sustained growth the state will have to address other deficiencies in the economic system.

The legal inadequacies and procedural deficiencies prevent indisputable land title and is one of the primary causes of the case backlog in the courts.

Moreover, without clear property rights, lenders will not consider land as loan collateral without an original sale deed in the bank’s possession.

The resulting “dead capital” and the lack of site access, hinders leveraged investment, firm level entry and efficient resource allocation.

Moreover, there is a need for a paradigm shift in development strategies in Pakistan that are project-based, which are often inefficiently used after completion.

We have inefficient market with government present everywhere. The miserable experience of the state-owned enterprises demands that the government should not enter the market, but act as prudent regulator to provide level-playing field to the private sector entrepreneurs.

Governance is a major issue. At present, most of the problems are due to mismanagement. For instance; power shortage is mainly due to mismanagement, as the public sector power plants are operating on 50 percent efficiency, while the average theft of power pilferage is over 25 percent. Remove these flaws and the power problem, both in terms of supply and revenues, would be resolved.

Similarly, to increase productivity; the government would have to improve governance and quality of public institutions, introduce market reforms, ensure better urban management and facilitate youth and community.

The government has a bias against existing large cities. The economic planners know very well that 70 percent of the global output is generated from 40 cities, while output from our larger cities is negligible because they still need robust infrastructure.

It is wrong to compare the development status of large cities with under-developed smaller cities. The government should increase resources for small cities without squeezing development of large cities that have the potential to accelerate growth immediately. The smaller cities would prosper if domestic commerce flourishes.

The new economic team is fully aware of the fact that corruption imposes a tax on productivity and competitiveness. Now that the revenue gaps are being plugged, the government should address corrupt practices at the bureaucratic level.

The bureaucratic corruption hurts economy more than corrupt politicians. A clean and honest bureaucracy would not allow politicians to stray on contracts and money matters. Though the quality of regulation is on the rise in Pakistan, the regulatory environment includes many antiquated laws enforced by autonomous and government institutions at federal, provincial and local levels.

Increasingly, the openness of the economy, the rapid pace of globalisation and the sophistication of firms operating in Pakistan are exposing inadequacies in the regulatory framework. As a result, enforcement brings arbitrary discretion on the part of the government officials, causes high official and unofficial compliance costs on formal firms, and forces others to operate informally.

Private sector is equally responsible for the economic stalemate. They lack entrepreneurship and ideas. Resources are not essential for growth in modern times. It is all in mind that triggers growth. In the 21st Century countries are poor not because of resource gap, but they are poor because they lack ideas.