India gets French Rafale jets within two months: envoy

ISLAMABAD: India will get first French made Rafale fighter aircraft within two months. Indian claims that Rafale is fifth generation war plane but the aviation experts dispute it. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi survived a scam hovering around purchase of the planes in his first stint.

In the meanwhile, Pakistan is in the process of upgrading its state of art multi-role fighter plane JF-17 Thunder and the process will be completed before December this year. The upgraded JF-17 Thunder will be a befitting match to the Rafale while Pakistan is also eying Chinese made Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter planes. Upon entering service in 2017 the Chengdu J-20 became the first active fifth generation fighter jet in the world developed outside the United States, providing the Chinese Air Force (PLAAF) with an analogue to the US Air Force’s F-22 Raptor air superiority fighter.

The J-20 was designed with radar evading stealth profile to maximize its survivability both in air-to-air combat against enemy fighters and against enemy air defenses. The fighter’s air superiority airframe provides it with a high thrust/weight ratio, a high speed, high operational altitude, and the long range. The defence sources have indicated that the J-20 airframe could potentially be modified to fulfill different roles namely that of an electronic attack and a strike aircraft.

French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler on Friday said the first Rafale fighter aircraft will be delivered within two months to India and it will be "perfectly on time". The senior diplomat said that all 36 Rafale jets will be delivered to the Indian Air Force (IAF) within the next two years. Calling it an excellent aircraft, he said it would add a lot to the capacity of the IAF. "The first Rafale will be delivered to the Indian Air Force in two months from now, I think in September, perfectly on time. Thirty-six will come within the next two years," Ziegler said.

Hailing the partnership between the two nations, he said, "Look at the track record we have developed in cooperation with India in the past 50 years. The IAF has been flying with French technology, and Indo-French technology, because there is large amount of technology that we have co-developed." "I think this 50-year-old partnership (with India) will develop into a partnership of the next 50 years. I am confident about that," he said.

On the fighter jet, the French ambassador said, "Rafale has been an excellent aircraft. It being chosen by India, we feel honoured, we feel privileged. I think it will add a lot to the capacity of the IAF." Asked about the controversy in India over the purchase of the Rafale aircraft, he said, "I am not interested in controversy. I am interested in results, and in the facts, and the facts are that the first Rafale is coming in within next two months, and I am proud of that."

In reply to a question on Indo-French partnership, Ziegler said, "We have an exceptional partnership with India. It's a strategic partnership; it's based on security issues, on defence, space cooperation, on all these important matters." "This partnership is developing on the economic front, more and more French investment is coming to India, more and more private partnership is being set up between our companies," Ziegler said, adding that people-to-people ties are also developing between the two nations.

"When I came to India three years ago, we had only 3000 Indian students joining our universities every year. Today we have reached the 10000 mark. It has gone up by three times. If it grows three times in three years, can you imagine what it will be in 10 years," the diplomat said.