PTI on the move to save itself from blackmailing of allies

LAHORE: The growing proximity between the PTI and disgruntled parliamentarians elected on PML-N tickets in the last general elections has raised several questions regarding the level of trust between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its key ally the PML-Q.

Currently, the six MNAs of the PML-Q and its 10 MPAs in Punjab are the reason behind keeping the PTI governments intact in the centre and the province but within a week after the passage of budget, the PTI government has quite smartly started working on a new option of brining the disgruntled elements of the PML-N together so that it could no more face trouble in the hands of its allies or to at least save itself from humiliation of losing the government all of a sudden.

The PTI has started to bring the angry stalwarts of the PML-N closer, which clearly indicated that it wants to keep a ‘back up’ in case the PML-Q ditches Imran Khan or exert pressure on his government for the fulfillment of their demands.

Sources stated that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar who doesn’t enjoy good relations with the PML-Q leadership has been assigned the task by the PTI high command to hold negotiations with political parties, particularly the PML-N. The first example of this latest task assigned to Sarwar, also a former N-Leaguer, became obvious on Friday when PML-N MPA Jameel Sharaqpuri called on Sarwar at the Governor’s House.

Jameel Sharaqpuri was one of those MPAs elected from Punjab on PML-N ticket and recently had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad in clear violation of the party line. Other elected MPAs of the PML-N, who called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the presence of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, are Ghayasuddin of Narowal and Ashraf Ali Ansari from Gujranwala.

Within next couple of days after this meeting, Governor Sarwar on a short notice was called by the PM in Islamabad where he instructed him to play an active role not only in countering a strike call given by the opposition but also having a dialogue with the disgruntled elements within the PML-N.

This is noteworthy that Chaudhry Sarwar, who is holding the office of governor Punjab for the second term within the last five years is the major figure related to the PTI governments, who still has good inroads within the PML-N. After developing differences with the Sharifs, Sarwar resigned from the office of governor in January 2015 and joined the PTI. He served as the Punjab organizer of the PTI for the next couple of years and just before the PML-N tenure was coming to end, in the Senate polls held in March 2018, he was the only PTI senator who got elected for the slot.

Sarwar surprised many in that election as he got 13 votes (total 46) more than the actual strength of the PTI in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N candidate Zubair Gull had to lose the election because of it. After the PTI government came into power, Sarwar was appointed governor Punjab and now has been assigned the task to gain maximum numbers from the rival parties so that PTI allies couldn’t blackmail it on crucial junctures. Besides, the PTI also wants to gain maximum strength in the Senate polls of 2021 and the secret support by the PML-N MPAs to its senators could add more numbers to its basket.

Though apparently in Punjab and Centre, the relationship between the PTI and the PML-Q seem to have been moving ahead well but there has been certain occasion when the PML-Q has expressed differences with its major partner. The first example of differences between the PTI and the PML-Q came to surface when in November 2018, just a few months after the formation of PTI government, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s leaked video tape made headlines in which he was seen advising senior PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen to ‘control Sawar’. This meeting was held just a few days before the Senate by-polls in which the PML-Q expressed its reservations towards the governor Punjab, particularly over his interference in the affairs of district Bahawalpur from where PML-Q MNA and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema comes.

The PML-Q, however, gave complete support to the PTI in Senate polls, which won both seats in a very close fight in form of Waleed Iqbal and Seemi Ezdi, the sister of Jehangir Khan Tareen. Later, in January this year, another incident posed a question mark between the relationship of the PTI and the PML-Q when Hafiz Ammar Yasir, the only Q-Leaguer in the cabinet of Chief Minister Umsan Buzdar, tendered resignation in protest against the interference in his ministry by the bureaucracy. Though apparently, the reason told to media for this resignation was constant interference of the officials of the CM Secretariat in his domain but sources stated that delay in the induction of PML-Q MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi was also a main issue that irked the Q leadership. Later, the issue was resolved when Naeemul Haq, special assistant to the prime minister, visited the Chaudhrys and Hafiz Ammar Yasir was convinced to withdraw his resignation that he did. Not only this, the PML-Q also got one more ministry in Punjab in form of Bau Rizwan, elected for the third time from Sialkot.

Regarding the induction of Chaudhry Moonis Elahi in the cabinet, the issue was kept pending till the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman who visited Pakistan in the mid of February this year. However, the major demand of the PML-Q regarding the induction of Chaudhry Moonis Elahi in the federal cabinet remained unfulfilled and later the verbal war between Moonis and Fawad Chaudhry also came to surface that once again posed several question marks about the relationship between the two allies. After this, when the PTI government in Punjab passed the Local Government Bill 2019, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi once again openly criticized this decision while exposing several loopholes in the hurriedly-done legislation. The PTI government in Centre also had to face a testing time in wooing its allies like Akhter Mengal in the passage of budget, though the PML-Q didn’t create any trouble for the government at this juncture. It is still awaiting the PTI to honour its commitment regarding the induction of Moonis Elahi in federal cabinet. The News tried to contact Governor Sarwar but he wasn’t available for comment. His staff, however, confirmed the meeting of PML-N MPA from Sheikhupura Jameel Sharaqpuri with him. Federal Minister belonging to PML-Q Tariq Bashir Cheema, when contacted, said the PML-Q is an ally of the government and it has no issue when any member from any party meets Sarwar. He said the PML-Q wants to see the government in a stronger position and is playing the role of an ally.