Sat Jul 06, 2019
July 6, 2019

Flash flood inundates houses in Upper Dir

National

 
July 6, 2019

Our correspondent By

DIR: Several tourists have stranded in Kumrat after the closure of the main Dir-Kumrat road due to a flash flood, locals said on Friday. It was learnt that many houses were also destroyed in Kalkot area in Upper Dir district when floodwater inundated the abodes of local at late Thursday night. Heavy rain had triggered the flooding. The floodwater also damaged a portion of the Dir-Kumrat road as long queues of vehicles, carrying passengers and tourists were seen stranded on both sides of the road at Kalkot. The floodwater inundated houses during night, forcing local people to abandon their houses in a state of panic. The flash flood caused heavy losses to the people. However, no loss of life was reported. The land-slide at various places also hit road. The flash flood also damaged the standing crop and fruit orchards.

