5 injured in road accident

OKARA: Five people sustained injuries when a tyre of their car burst on Friday. Several cars were moving with a wedding party when a tyre of one car burst near Akhtrabad on National Highway. As a result, one man, three women and a child
111 WATER THIEVES BOOKED: Police booked 111 canal water and nine electricity thieves on Friday. SDO Canals Shahid Rahman Grewal and police visited village 27/GD and found 43 farmers stealing canal water. SDO Canals Faisal Nadeem visited village 7/1R and found 68 farmers stealing canal water. Lesco checking teams visited various villages and found nine people stealing electricity.
