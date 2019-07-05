Woman burnt to death

FAISALABAD: A woman was burnt alive while her daughter sustained burns when a cooking range exploded due to gas leakage at Iqbal Town on Friday. Aziza Batool was preparing food when suddenly the cooking range exploded. As a result, she was burnt alive while her daughter Aiza sustained serious burns and rushed to a hospital.

CALL TO REVIEW 17PC SALES TAX: All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association chairman Ch Habib Ahmad Gujar has appealed to PM Imran Khan to review the decision of levying of 17 per cent sales tax on textile processing units of the country. In a statement issued here on Friday, the APTPMA chairman told that 100 per cent textile processing units in Faisalabad had been forced to close down their business as they were unable to bear this heavy brunt of sales tax. He told that due to closure of textile processing mills in Faisalabad, thousands of factory workers had become jobless. He added that powerloom factories in Faisalabad Region had also ceased work and stopped the production of raw cloths. He demanded the government seal the Pakistani borders to eliminate the chances of cloth smuggling from Afghanistan and other countries.