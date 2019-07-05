Smugglers attack deputy collector Customs

KARACHI: A deputy collector customs came under attack during a crackdown against drug and smuggling mafia.

A Customs official, Qamar Thalho, said Dr Abdul Qudoos Shaikh was attacked during the crackdown on smuggling activities all over the country. He said that during regular anti-smuggling operations Shaikh along with his team intercepted a truckload of tiles near Kolpur, Balochistan.

The truck loaded with smuggled items was seized and it was being escorted by Qudoos. Upon reaching Quetta’s Gahi Khan Chowk, the smugglers rammed their vehicle into the official vehicle of the custom officer. He was then pulled out of his car and forcibly assaulted with submachine gun’s butt.

The officer was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital in Quetta cantonment. The Customs Service and its Officers Association severely condemned the cowardly attack of the smugglers and their accomplices. It is pertinent to mention that keeping pace with the resolve of the incumbent government to boost local economic activities, a country-wide crackdown on the smuggling activities was launched by enforcement units of the Pakistan Customs.