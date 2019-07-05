close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Smugglers attack deputy collector Customs

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

KARACHI: A deputy collector customs came under attack during a crackdown against drug and smuggling mafia.

A Customs official, Qamar Thalho, said Dr Abdul Qudoos Shaikh was attacked during the crackdown on smuggling activities all over the country. He said that during regular anti-smuggling operations Shaikh along with his team intercepted a truckload of tiles near Kolpur, Balochistan.

The truck loaded with smuggled items was seized and it was being escorted by Qudoos. Upon reaching Quetta’s Gahi Khan Chowk, the smugglers rammed their vehicle into the official vehicle of the custom officer. He was then pulled out of his car and forcibly assaulted with submachine gun’s butt.

The officer was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital in Quetta cantonment. The Customs Service and its Officers Association severely condemned the cowardly attack of the smugglers and their accomplices. It is pertinent to mention that keeping pace with the resolve of the incumbent government to boost local economic activities, a country-wide crackdown on the smuggling activities was launched by enforcement units of the Pakistan Customs.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus