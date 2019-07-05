PML-N talk of fascism reminds one of Model Town massacre: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said when the PML-N leadership talks about fascism it reminds one of Model Town massacre.

In a tweet Friday, she said firing and torture of women and elderly was an example of fascism and it was strange that ‘Gullu Butts’ of politics were giving lectures on it.

She said Naya Pakistan is the name of rule of law and nobody was above the law now.

She said law of the land used to be subservient to former rulers but now they were facing law, so their cries were justified. She said the PML-N is presenting its leaders found involved in the corruption cases as heroes of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the people of the country are facing crunch and finding hardships due to luxurious lifestyle of the past rulers. To a question, she said ANF had evidence regarding PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah possessing drugs that were recovered. Earlier in a tweet, she said the recovery of stolen goods has started from Jati Umra.