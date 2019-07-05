Man dies in accident

GUJRANWALA: A man died in a road accident here at Qilla Chand Bypass. Nazir Ahmed, 55, was crossing the GT Road when a speeding truck hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

PRICE MAGISTRATES: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar Friday directed price control magistrates to pay frequent visits to markets. Chairing a price control committee meeting at her office, the DC asked the price magistrates to take action against regulations’ violators and impose fine on them. Performance of price magistrates, availability of daily use commodities and their quality and prices were discussed in the meeting.