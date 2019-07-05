close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

8-year-old boy assaulted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

DASKA: An eight-year-old boy was assaulted sexually in the area of Motra police on Friday. The son of Zabir was playing in the street when a youth took him to a house and assaulted him.

BIKE SNATCHED: Two bandits Friday snatched cash, a cell phone and a motorcycle from a man in the city area. Nasir was coming from Gujranwala and when he entered the city area the gunmen intercepted him and snatched cash, the motorcycle and his cellphone.

YOUTH INJURED: A youth was inflicted injuries by two people over a petty issue in the area of Satra police on Friday. Nadeem was coming to Daska when two people intercepted him and shot at and injured him.

