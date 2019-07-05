close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Student commits suicide

National

MANSEHRA: A student of 6-grade committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree in Pulrah area on Friday.

The parents treated Mohammad Altaf, 12, a student at a private school, harshly over unknown reasons, sources said, adding, the dejected boy committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree.

The locals shifted the body to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where doctors handed him over to the family on completion of medico-legal formalities.

The Pulrah Police Station has started investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.

Boy drowns: One Mohammad Waqas, 12, drowned in Kunhar River in Tarooz Bala in Kawai Union Council of the Kaghan valley.The local divers, according to victim family, were busy in fishing out the body.

