Abductee’s relatives protest against police

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of relatives of an abductee Friday protested against police and blocked traffic.

Talking to reporters, the protesters said Ali Hasan, 16, of Chak 372/JB was kidnapped three month ago but police were not recovering him.

SP investigation Farooq Hundal and Gojra DSP Fateh Ahmad Kahlon held talks with the protesters and assured them that kidnappers would be arrested within two days. Then they ended the protest.

THREE SISTERS faint after consuming ‘toxic’ milk: Three daughters of a farmer fainted after drinking ‘toxic’ milk near Chak 392/JB, Garh on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, Noor Fatima, 3, Tayyaba, 2, and two-month-old Arooj, daughters of Abdul Rehman, fainted when they drank milk that was stored in a fridge.

They were rushed to the DHQ hospital where doctors washed their stomachs.

Police have taken sample of the milk and forwarded to the laboratory.

14 PRISONERS RELEASED: Additional District and Sessions Judge Saeed Rafiq Friday released 14 prisoners involved in petty cases. He visited the jail and listened their pleas and ordered their release. Civil Judge Abid Islam Kodyana was also present on the occasion.