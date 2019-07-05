PAF inaugurates Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday inaugurated its policy think tank ‘Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies.’

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest on the occasion, said that the dimensions of aerospace power continue to expand day by day and with technologies and vast improvements taking place in air and space platforms and, therefore, it has become an instrument of first choice.

He added that the capabilities of the aerospace domain could only be exploited with awareness and knowledge about evolving technologies, trends and employment concepts, which would form the core of research at this institution. He also felicitated the management for a successful initiative and expressed his desire to utilise the available expertise for future policy recommendations in the domain of aerospace and security studies.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), welcomed the distinguished guests in his opening address. Air Marshal Waseem ud Din (R), presented a broad overview of the newly established centre which would carry out systematic research in the Aerospace domain.

Later on, the Air Chief formally inaugurated the newly established centre by unveiling the plaque. The event was attended by former Air Chiefs, Senators, senior officers of the tri-services, members of the academia, prominent personalities from various think tanks, and media.