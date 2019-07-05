Woman dies mysteriously

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 25-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in Harbanspura police limits Friday. The victim has been identified as Mehwish. The victim’s family said she had committed suicide. However, police have suspected it was a murder. Autopsy would help in ascertaining the cause of death, a police official said.
