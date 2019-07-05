close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Woman dies mysteriously

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

LAHORE: A 25-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in Harbanspura police limits Friday. The victim has been identified as Mehwish. The victim's family said she had committed suicide. However, police have suspected it was a murder. Autopsy would help in ascertaining the cause of death, a police official said.

