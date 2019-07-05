Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Court refuses extension in Hamza physical remand

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday refused to grant further physical remand of opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sent him to jail for 14 days in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Hamza is currently in the NAB custody in connection with assets beyond means and money-laundering investigations.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was also present in the court room to attend his hearing in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. He is co-accused with his son Hamza in the case.

NAB prosecutor had pleaded for an extension in physical remand of Hamza Shahbaz, stating that few suspects in the case were not cooperating with the Bureau. He stated that NAB was yet to investigate suspects, Ikramul Haq and Javed Ahmad, in the case. The prosecutor said the Bureau required physical custody of Hamza to confront with other accused. The prosecutor also informed the court that Hamza was also not cooperating with the NAB investigators.

On the other hand, Amjad Parvez, counsel for Hamza, opposed the NAB plea, arguing that the suspected employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills were cooperating with NAB. They had also appeared before it. He said there was no point of investigations when reference had been filed and the accused person had been indicted.

Shahbaz Sharif also spoke on the occasion. He said he did not do any corruption. Rather, he facilitated the public. He said prices of sugarcane had been reduced in Sindh on which mill-owners were pressuring him to do so in Punjab also. However, he did not bow down to their demands and also did not lower the prices, though his family was involved in the business. He suffered a loss of over three billion rupees just for the public welfare, he added. He said charges of corruption against him in the case were of Rs220 million for building a drain. Shahbaz said NAB had made a propaganda-based false case against him.

To this, NAB prosecutor intervened, saying it was not a trial proceedings day and Shahbaz’s comments were unwarranted.

The court, after hearing arguments from both sides, sent Hamza on judicial remand for 14 days.

Hamza, while speaking to the media in the court, said it was the seasons of arrests and court appearances. He said he prayed for the country as it was getting into difficult situation by each passing day. Tsunami of inflation was hitting the nation.

Commenting on Rana Sana’s arrest, he said it was a joke. The nation was laughing at it. He also added that the opposition was standing with the public as their life had been made a hell. Prime Minister Imran Khan had been afflicted with jealousy and fear, Hamza added. As per Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, NAB blamed Hamza Shahbaz for getting constructed a drain, facilitating his mill, out of the public money in Chiniot. The then chief minister, Shahbaz Sharif, allegedly approved Rs210 million for the construction of the drain.

News desk adds: Hamza Shahbaz, while talking to the media, warned Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that he should worry about himself and the government should not dish out what it could not take. He said, "What happened with Rana Sanaullah was not an arrest but a joke with the public. The entire nation is laughing at this. This show will not go on for long. The entire nation knows how this case was made against Rana Sanaullah," Hamza added. He said, "Even after 72 years, cases of cow stealing and drugs could not be closed. The government should stop with the political revenge and move forward."