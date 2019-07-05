SJC to conduct its 3rd hearing on 12th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), a constitutional forum for the accountability of judges of the superior courts, will conduct its third hearing on July 12 on the presidential references filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court and Karim Khan (KK) Agha of the Sindh High Court.

Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, who did not appear before the council on July 2, will now be submitting his replication in response to the replies submitted by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha.

It was learnt that the learned attorney general did not appear before the council on last hearing on July 2 as he did not make preparations for the legal points raised by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and KK Agha in their replies.

“I did not receive notice for July 12; however, the council will be resuming again its hearing on the same day,” Anwar Mansoor Khan confirmed to The News.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh and Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth had conducted its 2nd hearing on the references on July 2. It is pertinent to mention here that the SJC had provided the copies of the presidential references to Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha after conducting its preliminary hearing on June 14 and according to sources, both the judges had submitted their respective replies to the council.

The council had held its 2nd meeting on July 2 wherein according to legal experts the learned Attorney General was required to submit his replication on the same date in response to the replies of both the judges.

According to Sheikh Ahsen Uddin, senior lawyer and former President Lahore High Court Bar Rawalpindi Bench, the learned attorney general will now be required to give his replication to the council, and must be addressing the legal questions, must have been raised by Justice Qazi Faez Isa and KK Agha in their respective replies on the presidential references, filed against them before the council. “Now the attorney general will have to satisfy the court as well as justifying, the filing of the presidential references while addressing the law points raised by the Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha,” Ahsen Uddin told The News.