Money-laundering, assets cases: NAB team grills Shahbaz for 2 hours

LAHORE: The Combined Investigation Team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday grilled Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif for two hours in cases related to money-laundering and assets beyond known source of income.

It has learnt that due to unsatisfactory answers by Shahbaz Sharif, NAB has asked him to appear before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) on July 12 again. On the same day, NAB will also investigate him in a case related to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

Shahbaz appeared in the NAB office at around 2:30pm and left after facing CIT at 4pm.

It has been learnt that NAB asked Shahbaz about details of inherited properties and assets. He was also asked about assets, owned by his spouses including Nusrat Shahbaz and Tehmina Durrani. NAB asked Shahbaz about the sources of foreign remittances of Rs112,291,307 received in 2009 and 2010 by his wife Nusrat Shahbaz Sharif.

NAB, in its call-up notice to Shahbaz, had asked to provide details of all foreign assets (bought/ sold), owned by him including the year and cost of acquisition, title documents and source of funds. Shahbaz was asked to provide, details of houses and plots gifted to spouses, located at Whispering Pines Resort (Islamabad), Mauza Makhnial, tehsil Haripur, including the title documents along with details of vehicles received as gifts (as declared in the Election Commission of Pakistan).

Moreover, it has been learnt that the CIT asked Shahbaz to present a money trail for establishing Chaudhry Sugar Mills, shares and other partners in Chaudhry Sugar Mills. However, it could not be confirmed through independent sources.

NAB is also investigating Nusrat Shahbaz and daughters of Shahbaz Sharif — Rabia and Javeria in this case. NAB had asked the women of Shahbaz family to provide sources, details and purpose of all foreign remittances claimed and received by them. The bureau asked them to provide sources and funds for acquisition and increase in assets from 2008 to 2018. The details and sources of year-wise investment (equity and director’s loans) in all the companies and businesses have also been sought. Moreover, Shahbaz’s wife and daughters have also been asked to provide details of gifts and salaries received since 2008, including the particulars of persons from and to whom gifts were received and given, and the companies from where the salaries were withdrawn.