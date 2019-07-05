close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Sana's narcotics case: ANF takes DSP into custody

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

LAHORE: Anti-Narcotics Force has taken DSP Malik Khalid into custody in the narcotics case of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

However, ANF officials failed to arrest DSP Rai Zameer, who was also involved in the same case. DSP Malik Khalid had served in Faisalabad for a long term and lately he was transferred to SPU. ANF teams have been conducting raids to arrest DSP Rai Zameer.

