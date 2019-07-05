Art exhibition concludes at University of Swat

MINGORA: The two-day “Arts and Design Exhibition” concluded at the PTCL Campus of the University of Swat on Friday.

Female students of Arts and Design Department of the university showcased their paintings that attracted a large number of visitors from across the district.

The exhibition featured pieces of screen printing, block printing, abstract art, calligraphy, landscape, ceramic art, dry arrangements, batik printing, woodcut, kawiya art, string art, quailing, watercolours, graphic art, mosaic, tie and die, mix media and commercial art.

“I am attached with abstract art, calligraphy and landscape. This exhibition has provided an opportunity to the students including me to exhibit our talents,” said Taskeen, 20, a student of the university. She added that art always provided a platform for the youth to express their emotions.

Fatima, another student, said that preparing painting was part of their practical work, adding that the students have been waiting for the exhibition for the last two months.

“Painting and art are not only part of my studies but it is my passion and love at the same time. I hope that the university will provide us with the opportunity so that we showcase our paintings at the provincial and national level competitions,” she said.

“We are moving from traditional art to the commercial art so that our students might be able to face the challenges of the market,” said Rahmania Aman, a teacher of art and design and the organiser of the event. Dr Zakia, principal of Home Science campus of the university, told this scribe, that the art and painting work of the students impressed everyone who visited the exhibition.

“I feel so proud that the girl students of this alma mater have created this quality work, which can be presented at any forum, particularly for lovers of art and painting,” he added.