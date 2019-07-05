Obituary

KALAYA: A senior journalist and president of the Hangu Press Club Mian Saiful Islam Kakakhel died of cardiac arrest in Hangu late Thursday.

His funeral prayer was offered at Miftahul Uloom Speen Khawri and was attended by people from all walks of life. He was the father of Muhammad Fakhrul Islam Kakakhel, Imran Kakakhel and Arsalan Kakakhel.