Wozniacki hits out at Hawkeye as Zhang sends her packing

LONDON: Caroline Wozniacki called Hawkeye “crazy” and “absurd” after she crashed out to Shuai Zhang in the third round of Wimbledon.

The former world number one was beaten 6-4, 6-2 on Court Two in a match where she felt let down by technology. Wozniacki was aggrieved at two baseline calls made by Hawkeye in the second set, which ruled the ball in after being called out by the line judge, both handing Zhang the points after the Chinese challenged.

She vented her frustration to umpire Nacho Forcadell, who agreed that the ball looked out, saying: “It’s so ridiculous. This is supposed to be a Championships match, this is absurd. It’s crazy.”

The calls would not have mattered had the Dane been able to build on a start which saw her lead 4-0 in the first set, but the Chinese, who dumped Caroline Garcia out in the opening round, won 12 of the next 14 games.

Wozniacki was more pragmatic in her press conference, saying that the technology was “not in the ideal place”. She said: “I mean, at this point it doesn’t matter. It is what it is. Maybe the Hawkeye was right. Maybe I just saw it wrong. I don’t know. But you trust Hawkeye normally. You trust that it tells you the right thing.”