Pakistan miss out on World Cup semi-finals

LONDON: Pakistan have failed in their last-ditch bid to reach the World Cup semi-finals. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed had admitted Pakistan would need a “miracle” to claim the minimum 316-run victory required over Bangladesh to reach the knockout stages.

And so it proved, as Pakistan got lucky enough to win the toss and bat first but could only muster 315 for nine from their 50 overs at Lord’s on Friday.

Batting second would have ended Pakistan’s semi-final charge before a ball had even been struck or bowled in anger at Lord’s, so at least winning the toss kept this tie interesting for several hours. But once Sarfraz’s men had fallen short at the interval, that allowed New Zealand to breathe easy as confirmed semi-finalists.

Now, even with a victory, they cannot reach the last four because Pakistan could no longer better their net run-rate. With a win at Lord’s they finish level with New Zealand on 11 points and five wins, but the run-rate tie-breaker means they will be heading home.

As soon as Bangladesh, already eliminated from the 10-team competition, reached eight runs in their innings, Pakistan were mathematically out of contention. The other semi-finalists are Australia, India and host nation England.

Pakistan gave it as much of a thrash as they could but to no avail. Babar punched his way to 96 while Imam wound up with a fine 100.

Those two dovetailed for a tournament-high 157 partnership for Pakistan, but not even that second-wicket stand could pave the way for Pakistan to reach the golden — and always improbable — target of a 400-plus innings.

Beyond that Pakistan’s top order failed to fire, with Imad Wasim firing 43, but after that Mohammad Hafeez’s 27 proved the next highest score. Mustafizur Rahman’s five for 75 runs stymied Pakistan’s progress and left him second in the tournament wicket stakes behind Australia’s Mitchell Starc.