Not every missing person attributable to the state: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor has said not every missing person is attributable to the state.

He made the statement during a meeting with Defence of Human Rights chairperson Amina Masood Janjua, who met the DG ISPR on Friday and discussed the issue of missing persons.

According to a statement by the ISPR, Maj-Gen Ghafoor apprised Janjua of the efforts of the government and security forces to facilitate them and address the issue, for which a judicial commission is working day and night. He also apprised her of the special directions by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for the constitution of a special assistance cell at the Army’s General Headquarters for assisting the process, the ISPR said in a press release.

“Our hearts go with the families of missing persons being Pakistanis. However, we must realise that not every person missing is attributable to the state,” Maj-Gen Ghafoor said. “Those with the state are under legal process. Still many individuals are there as part of TTP in Afghanistan and may be in other conflict zones elsewhere,” he said. “More so, there are many who got killed fighting as part of TTP against the state of Pakistan. Such individuals are also to be accounted somewhere while listing the missing persons,” he stressed. Amina Masood Janjua acknowledged the efforts by the state and security forces and thanked them for their empathy and support. “She also reiterated the pledge that affected families shall not allow any anti-state force to exploit their emotions against the interest of Pakistan. She posed full confidence in state for getting the issue a logical closure,” the ISPR added in its press statement.