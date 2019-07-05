Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hamza sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz to jail on 14-day judicial remand, Geo News reported.

Hamza had appeared before the court along with Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested an extension in Hamza’s remand, but the court rejected its plea and sent the PML-N leader to jail.

The court has ordered Hamza and his father, Shahbaz, to be presented before the court on July 20. Both were indicted in the case on April 9. In February, NAB had filed a reference against the two alleging that the former chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by using public funds for the construction of a bridge to facilitate the Ramzan mills, owned by his sons.

Speaking to the media outside the accountability court in Lahore Hamza warned Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying Khan should worry about himself and the government should not do what it cannot withstand itself.

“What happened with Rana Sanaullah was not an arrest but a joke with the public. The entire nation is laughing at this,” he said. “This show will not go on for long. The entire nation knows how the case was made against him,” he added. “Even after 72 years, cases of cow stealing and drugs could not be closed. The government should stop with the political revenge and come forward. The government should not dish out what it cannot take. When they could not find anything against Rana Sanaullah, they made a case about drugs on him.”

The PML-N further said, this is a difficult time for the nation and hopefully this time will pass. “The nation is standing with the opposition,” he said. “Imran Khan is engulfed in hatred and fear. I am not worried about myself and I do not care about the production order. Imran Khan should worry about himself,” he added.