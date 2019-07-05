close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
July 6, 2019

Major backs Hunt to be next prime minister

July 6, 2019

LONDON: Conservative former prime minister Sir John Major has endorsed Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the Tory leadership contest.

Sir John took a swipe at front-runner Boris Johnson, saying he could not vote for someone who was “part of the Brexit campaign that misled the country”. Instead he said he would offer his vote to Hunt, adding: “I don’t think anyone would be in any doubt about that.”

Sir John told BBC HARDtalk: “I haven’t received any ballot papers yet ... The ballot is private but I think it is fairly evident from my views that I cannot vote for someone who was part of the Brexit campaign that misled the country. So I shall offer my vote to Jeremy Hunt and I don’t think anyone would be in any doubt about that.”

The ex-PM, whose time in office was beset by divisions over Europe, has repeatedly waded into the Brexit debate and backed a second referendum. Earlier this year, he accused the government of embarking on a policy of national “self-harm” over the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

