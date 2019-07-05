Man held over ‘terror offences’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in south-west London. The 20-year-old man was held as armed officers raided an address on Friday. Scotland Yard said no-one was injured and the suspect had been taken into custody at a London police station. The force said it was not believed there was any imminent threat to the public.
