Sat Jul 06, 2019
July 6, 2019

Man held over ‘terror offences’

LONDON: A man has been arrested on suspicion of terror offences in south-west London. The 20-year-old man was held as armed officers raided an address on Friday. Scotland Yard said no-one was injured and the suspect had been taken into custody at a London police station. The force said it was not believed there was any imminent threat to the public.

