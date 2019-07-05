Imran formally inaugurates Road to Makkah project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan formally inaugurated the Road to Makkah project at the Islamabad International airport on Friday, state media reported.

Earlier, he was given detailed briefing about the project under which immigration and other formalities of intending pilgrims travelling to the Holy land were completed at Islamabad airport. For this purpose special counters, manned by Saudi officials, have been set up.

The Road to Makkah programme is a pilot project being started from Islamabad airport and will be extended to other airports of the country in subsequent years. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs said the Road to Makkah project is “a gift from Saudi Arabia” to Pakistan’s intending pilgrims and 21,000 Hujjaj will benefit from this initiative.