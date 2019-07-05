PM launches Rs42.65bn plan to help the poor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the National Poverty Graduation Initiative to steer the poorest households out of poverty by providing them interest-free loans, assets transfers and vocational and skills trainings.

The launching ceremony, held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday, marked the distribution of cheques of varying amounts of interest free loans to help the poor establish, or uplift their small-scale businesses to support their living. Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar also attended the ceremony, as well as a huge number of representatives from collaborating organisations and beneficiaries of the programme.

The ceremony coincided with 391 similar cheque distribution events held across the country where 86,151 interest free loans worth Rs3.02 billion were given out to deserving people.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the Ehsaas programme was driven from the model of Madina state that had given the concept of modern welfare state and now being pursued by all the developed countries in the west.

He said the government had already increased the budgetary allocation for Ehsaas to Rs200 billion that would further be enhanced in the future. He announced that the government would divert all the money coming from the sale of Benami properties to the anti-poverty initiative.