Risja members repose confidence in Afzal Javed

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja) reposed trust and confidence in Risja President Afzal Javed and assured him of its full support in full-filling his constitutional obligations, says a press release.

The meeting, which was chaired by Afzal Javed here at the Pakistan Sports Complex, was attended by 30 members.

Afzal on the occasion assured members that he would work with his utmost abilities to help Risja members perform their professional duties. “I assure you that I will try to live-up to your expectations as you have elected me president for a two-year term. I would not budge to any pressure and would treat every Risja member equally.”

RISJA Chairman and senior journalist Abdul Mohi Shah and Executive Committee head Faheem Anwar Khan also stressed the need for complete harmony among Risja members. They believed that the body would achieve its objectives by staying united.

Afzal also directed the concerned committee to finalise membership process in 90 days so that it should start the process of elections for well in time.

The committee headed by Faheem Anwar Khan revealed that the membership list’s updating process will start from July 15.

The members also celebrated Risja treasure Abdul Qadir’s birthday by cutting cake and wishing him all the success in future. They also wished Risja senior member Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai best of luck on his new assignment.