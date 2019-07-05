END OF DEPARTMENTAL CRICKET: Miandad urges PM to revisit decision

ISLAMABAD: Former Test great Javed Miandad feared domestic cricket would not be the same again as the element of fierce competition would go missing in the absence of departmental cricket that has produced numerous quality cricketers.

In an exclusive interview on Friday, the former batting legend again appealed to the Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Imran Khan to reconsider wrapping up of departmental cricket.

“This cricket is the most suited to Pakistan — a country where finding job is tough and favouritism is at its peak. When it comes to departments, they pick and play the best available lot with a fear of losing and relegation.

“That fear forced them not only to hire the best players but to work on their training and grooming in an effective way. That is not the case when it comes to regions and provinces. Political pressure always comes hard on the provinces and regions. There would be no quality when it comes to inter-provincial first-class cricket.”

Miandad also had his doubt over clean game in future Pakistan first-class cricket from here on. “Look those players who now represent provincial associations would be having no fear to perform under par. Thus chances of foul play would increase evermore.”

The former batting legend, who also met Prime Minister Imran Khan just last month to apprise him the complications involved in reducing the first-class cricket to provincial associations only, said the national game hockey started facing tough times the moment departments and banks stopped hiring fresh talent.

“When these departments and banks used to hire fresh hockey players, talented youth was eager to secure the job by working hard on their fitness. By playing in the company of senior and well known players, these youngsters used to attain maturity and quality. When departments stopped hiring fresh blood and disbanded their teams, Pakistan hockey graph started falling down internationally.

“The former world and Olympic champions have now been relegated to No 17 position, which really is a big worrying point. No one but the lack of interest shown by the departments in hiring fresh hockey blood resulted in this sudden decline.”

Miandad said: “I have my fears regarding cricket also. I am afraid by barring departments we might be following the track of hockey and that means decline by every passing year.”

The former middle-order batsman of a quality caliber also feared that hundreds

of professional cricketers would go jobless in near future. “No department would be willing to hire any cricket player in future or to retain their teams mainly because it would be of no use to them.

“So my question is where those players who would be relieved by these banks and departments would go. A single Sindh team cannot accommodate over 60 to 70 talented cricketers who are in the process of making themselves ready for international cricket. Obviously they would try to get a new job and in the process they would lose their interest in cricket.”

Secondly, he said, the scarcity of jobs in the market may force these to take some extreme measures to earn money for their families. “Everyone knows in Pakistan only one member of the family earns and rest depends on him.”

Miandad pleaded that Pakistan cricket should be treated considering the ground realities in the country. “I think the departmental cricket is most suitable for Pakistan as our society is in development stage where there is no concept of club or team’s membership like the one we find abroad,” he said.