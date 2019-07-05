Tigers kill circus trainer in Italy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: A group of tigers at a circus in southern Italy attacked and killed their veteran trainer during rehearsals, Italian media reported Friday. One tiger attacked Ettore Weber, 61, on Thursday under the big top in Triggiano, in the popular southern tourist destination of Puglia, before three other tigers joined in.
