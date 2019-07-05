close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 6, 2019

Tigers kill circus trainer in Italy

World

AFP
July 6, 2019

ROME: A group of tigers at a circus in southern Italy attacked and killed their veteran trainer during rehearsals, Italian media reported Friday. One tiger attacked Ettore Weber, 61, on Thursday under the big top in Triggiano, in the popular southern tourist destination of Puglia, before three other tigers joined in.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus