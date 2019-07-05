close
Sat Jul 06, 2019
AFP
July 6, 2019

Kiwis to tour SL for 2 Tests, 3 T20s

Sports

COLOMBO: New Zealand cricket team will travel to Sri Lanka in August to play two Tests and three T20Is, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Friday. The two Tests will be part of the inaugural ICC Test championship.

The first Test, in Galle, begins on August 14, while the second is slated to be played at the P. Sara Oval, Colombo from August 22. The Tests will be followed by three T20Is starting on 31st August at RPICS, Colombo.

In the lead-up to the Tests, New Zealand will play a three-day game at MCG Katunayake on 8th August. And there will be another practice match - a T20 post the Tests on 29th August.It is notable that this will be the first international tour to Sri Lanka by an international cricket team post the Easter bombings in April.

Itinerary: 1st Test: Aug 14-18, Galle

2nd Test: Aug 22-26, Colombo

1st T20I: Aug 31, RPICS, Colombo

2nd T20I: Sept -2, RPICS, Colombo

3rd T20I: Sept 6, PICS, Kandy.

