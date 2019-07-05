3 more matches decided in U-16 Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Three more league matches were played in the third round of Pool A of the ongoing LRCA Inter-Zonal Under-16 Cricket Tournament here on Friday. In the first encounter North Zone Whites beat East Zone Whites by 7 wickets at Ittefaq LRCA Ground.
Scores: East Zone Whites 81 in 25.4 overs (M Mubeen 23, M Khizar 21, Adeel Muzaffar 4/22, Sharjeel Shafqat 4/26). North Zone Whites 82/3 in 18.4 overs (M Aswad 30*, M Nasir 2/18).
In the second match played at Wahdat Eaglets Ground, West Zone Blues defeated North Zone Blues by 4 wickets.
Scores: North Zone Blues 153 in 37.5 overs (Khizar Hayat 41*, Azlan Khan 26, Soban Malik 5/26, Hunain Shah 3/230. West Zone Blues 154/6 in 34.3 overs (Altmash Abbas 37*, Ahmad Farhan 35*, M Umer 2/31, Mehshif Nadeem 2/43).
In third match played at Township Whites Ground, West Zone Whites beat East Zone Blues by 5 runs.
Scores: West Zone Whites 190/9 in 40 overs (Obaid Shahid 30, Usman Irshaad 25, Ibrar Afzaal 21, Salman Naseer 2/19, Ali Hasnain 2/440. East Zone Blues 185/9 in 40 overs (Ali Dilshad 53, Hanifur Rehman 25, Asadullah 24, Usman Shahid 2/29, Usman Irshaad 2/31).
