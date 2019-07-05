RISJA reposes confidence in its president

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) that met here at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad reposed trust and confidence in elected RISJA president Afzal Javed and assured him of its full cooperation and support in full filling his constitutional obligations.

The meeting was chaired by RISJA president and was participated by 30 members including seniors and most respected ones. President RISJA on the occasion assured members that he would work with his utmost abilities to help RISJA members perform their professional duties. RISJA chairman and senior journalist Abdul Mohi Shah and Executive Committee head Faheem Anwar Khan also stressed the need for complete harmony among RISJA members. They believed that the body would achieve its objectives by staying united.