Sat Jul 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 6, 2019

Wimbledon 2019: Aisam, Gonzales move up in doubles

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan’s top star star Aisamul Haq and partner S Gonzales from Mexico moved up in men’s doubles event of Wimbledon Championship when they defeated strong Serbian duo of J Tipsarvic and L Djere in a four-set thriller.

According to information available here having lost the first set 4-6, the Pak-Mexico pair settled with aggressive strategy at net and baseline game, winning the second set at 6-3. Both Aisam snd his partner continued playing high-quality tennis, with down line to win the third set 6-4. With no break in fourth set, the overall match was marked with Aisam’s aces while his partner displaying more focus and strong volleys, winning the set and match at 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4). It may be recalled Serbia’s Tipsarvic had been world ranked 8 in singles and partner 27 in singles.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan had specially travelled to watch and extend support to Aisam at Wimbledon, which was commended by Pakistani tennis ace as a display of keen interest PTF is taking for improvement and promotion of tennis.

