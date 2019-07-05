Popov, Bubka deny taking bribes for backing Rio’s Olympic bid

MOSCOW: Russian swimming great Alexander Popov and Ukrainian pole vault legend Sergey Bubka, both IOC members, reacted furiously Friday to claims they took bribes in exchange for supporting Rio de Janeiro as hosts for the 2016 Olympic Games.

“I didn’t even vote for Rio de Janeiro,” said Popov, one of three Russian members of the International Olympic Committee, in a statement released by RIA Novosti. Bubka, who is also head of Ukraine’s national Olympic committee, was also quick to deny the allegations, saying: “I completely reject all the false claims.”

Brazilian media cited a former governor of Rio de Janeiro, Sergio Cabral, who is in prison on corruption charges, as saying at a court hearing that he helped to orchestrate a bribe to secure the city as host of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

He said the bribe, worth a combined $2 million, was organised with the help of Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of athletics’ world governing body the IAAF.

Diack resigned as an honorary IOC member in November 2015 and faces trial in France over corruption and money-laundering.Among the people who allegedly received the funds, Cabral cited four-time Olympic gold medallist Popov as well as six-time world champion Bubka, who is the senior vice president of the IAAF.