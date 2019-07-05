PCB mulls changes in team, management

LAHORE: Several suggestions are being looked into by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its hunt for new national team coach, manager and chairman selection and of course the selection panel.

Now the fully authorized Managing Director of the PCB Wasim Khan along with other directors of the board are weighing various options for the recruitment of the team management but the real course and direction for new appointments will take place once the team flies back and the manager and coach’s reports are scrutinised. Changes in the team as well as the team management are obvious and PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has already indicated it much before the start of the World Cup.

He had stated that no change would be made in the team before the World Cup. Reports of no extension of the contracts of head Coach Mickey Arthur and Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq were already aired during the beginning days of the World Cup which were later denied. Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy is also in danger while the end of World Cup campaign will also mark an end to the ODI careers of veterans M Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.