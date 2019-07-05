Liu shoots 62 to take early LPGA lead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Liu Yu fired a career best score for the second straight year at the Thornberry Creek Classic with a bogey-free 62 on Thursday.
Liu shot 10 under to take a one-shot lead over American Yealimi Noh and South Korean Lee Jeong-eun after the first round of the LPGA Tour event in Oneida, Wisconsin. Liu’s previous personal best was a 63 a year ago in the second round of this tournament in 2018.
Liu wasn’t the only player from China who had a solid opening round. Feng Shanshan shot an eight-under 64 and is tied for fourth with Tiffany Chan of Hong Kong and five others. He Muni, who has become a social media sensation with over 225,000 Instagram followers in her rookie season on the Tour, fired a 69 and is tied for 47th, while Yan Jing shot a four-under 68. Liu said this course reminds her of home.
Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Thai sisters Moriya Jutanugarn and Ariya Jutanugarn are part of a group of seven players who shot seven-under 65. Park Sung-hyun, who moved into the world number one spot on Monday after winning the NW Arkansas Championship, also shot a 65.
