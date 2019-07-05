Chances of foul play in provincial teams will further increase: Abolishing departmental cricket a national loss, says Miandad

ISLAMABAD: Javed Miandad feared domestic cricket would not be the same again as the element of fierce competition would go missing in absence of departmental cricket that has produced numerous quality cricket including him (Miandad). “It is, no doubt, a national loss.”

In an exclusive interview the former batting legend again appealed to the Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Imran Khan to reconsider wrapping up departmental cricket. “Departmental cricket is the most suited to Pakistan- a country where finding job is tough and favouritism is at its peak. When it comes to departments, they pick and play the best available lot with a fear of losing and relegation. That fear forced them not only to hire the best but to work on their training and grooming in an effective way. That is not the case when it comes to regions and provinces. Political and city or area pressure always comes hard on the province and regions. There would be no quality when it comes to inter provincial first class cricket.”

Miandad also had his doubt over clean game in future Pakistan first class cricket from here on. “Look those players who now represent provincial associations would be having no fear to perform under par. Thus chances of foul play would further increase evermore.” The former batting legend who also met Prime Minister Imran Khan just last month to apprise him of the complications involved in reducing the first class cricket to provincial associations only, said national game hockey started facing tough times the moment departments and Banks stopped hiring fresh talent.

“When these departments and Banks used to hire fresh hockey players, talented youth was eager to secure the job by working hard of their training and fitness. By playing in the company of senior and well known players, these youngsters used to attain maturity and quality. That was why were ruling the world in the game”.

“When departments and Banks stopped hiring fresh blood and disbanded their teams, Pakistan hockey graph started falling down internationally. The former world and Olympic champions have now been relegated to No 17 position in the world which really is a big worrying point. No one but the lack of interest shown by the departments and Banks in hiring fresh hockey blood resulted in this sudden decline at domestic and international level. I have my fears regarding cricket also. I am afraid-by barring departments to play first class cricket we might be following the track of hockey and that means decline by every passing year.”

The former middle-order batsman of a quality caliber also feared that hundreds of professional cricketers would go jobless in near future. “No department would be willing to hire any cricket player in future or to retain their teams mainly because it would be of no use to them. According to a news (The News) item, departments have already started packing up process as far their cricket teams and administration is concerned. So my question is where those players who would be relieved by these banks and departments would go. A single Sindh team cannot accommodate over 60 to 70 talented cricketers who are in process of making themselves ready for international cricket. Where they would go? Obviously they would try to get a new job and in the process fears are some of these would lose their interest in cricket. If system remains the same and departments would not be allowed to play quality cricket, the country could lose many talented cricketers.”

Secondly he said the scarcity of jobs in the market may force these to take some extreme measures to fetch the food for themselves and their families. “Everyone knows in Pakistan only one member of the family earns and rest depends on him.”

Miandad pleaded that Pakistan cricket should be treated considering the ground realities in the country. “I think the departmental cricket is most suitable for Pakistan as our society is in development stage where there is no concept of club or team’s membership like the one we find abroad.”Miandad said that sanity should prevail and those not in favour of departmental cricket should decide the matter considering the ground realities.